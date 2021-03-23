Germany reports 7,485 new coronavirus cases, 250 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The 7-day incidence rate rises further to 108.1

Germany
That is up compared to the 107.3 seen yesterday, which further suggests that the virus situation is still worsening in Germany. For some context, the figure was around the 60s three weeks ago so yeah.

And in case you missed it, Germany has extended lockdown measures yesterday until 18 April. Merkel told reporters in Berlin that "we basically have a new pandemic".

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
So, the economic concerns in Q1 are already starting to spill over into Q2. Considering the slow vaccine rollout, will it potentially creep into Q3? Perhaps. We'll see.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 3,145 (+89) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 3,968 (17%) intensive care beds still available.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose