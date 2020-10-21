Germany reports 7,595 new daily coronavirus cases in latest update today

That is the second highest daily count on record


What is more worrisome is that the number of active cases across the country is picking up quickly, with RKI now reporting over ~65,000 cases as of yesterday. Another 39 deaths were reported today and that brings the total tally to 9,875 persons.

Based on the latest situation report from yesterday, RKI now reports that there are 129 districts that are deemed 'high risk' - a jump from 108 districts the prior day.

Once again, as the situation continues down this path, it is likely tighter restrictions will be introduced and that will weigh more heavily on the economic recovery.

The tracker by Bloomberg on 24-hour changes shows more clearly the 'second wave':

Germany 2

