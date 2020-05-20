Germany reports 797 new coronavirus cases, another 83 deaths in latest update

Subscription Confirmed!
Federal Reserve FOMC minutes due Wednesday - preview
China loan prime rates (May) set as expected: 1 year at 3.85% and 5 year at 4.65%
RBA skips QE government bond buying again today
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0956 (vs. yesterday at 7.0912)
RBNZ Gov Orr says does not want to use negative rates at this this point