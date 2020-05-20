Germany reports 797 new coronavirus cases, another 83 deaths in latest update

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The situation remains manageable in Europe's biggest economy

Germany
The 797 new cases brings the total confirmed cases to 176,007 in the country, as the daily recoveries still outpace that for now. RKI estimates ~1,200 recoveries over the past day and that sees ~156,900 persons reported to have recovered from the disease.

The more important statistic is that RKI estimates the virus reproduction rate to be at 0.86 as of yesterday with the 7-day average seen at 0.81.

Hence, the science of things is suggesting that the situation remains manageable and the government will continue to move forward with plans to reopen the economy.
See here for global coronavirus case data

You can check out Germany and other countries' coronavirus data here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose