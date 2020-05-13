Germany reports 798 new coronavirus cases, 101 deaths in latest update

The new cases is lower than yesterday but still higher compared to the latest weekend count from two days ago

Germany
This brings the total confirmed cases to 171,306 with the additional 101 deaths bringing the total tally on that front to 7,634 persons.

The bright spot is that the number of recoveries still outpace the increase in the daily count, with the total estimated at ~148,700 persons as of the latest update.

But more importantly, the virus reproduction rate is seen back below the key threshold of 1.00 as RKI estimates that to be at 0.94 as of yesterday.

It may be a slight lagging indicator - estimate of cases from few days back - but this is what the German government pays attention to so we should as well in the coming weeks.

As Eamonn pointed out earlier in the day, there are concerns brewing in the country with three small districts - Coesfeld, Steinburg, and Greiz - having already broken the criteria on needing to reimpose restrictions amid a small cluster of outbreaks.

The criteria being 50 new cases per 100,000 people over a period of seven days, as agreed by the federal government and state leaders during discussions.

For now, it is affecting smaller towns but I reckon concerns will exacerbate if we do see one of the bigger districts/towns get hit with a similar situation.

