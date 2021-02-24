Germany reports 8,007 new coronavirus cases, 422 deaths in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 24 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 23 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday February 22 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday February 19 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday February 18 at the 10am NY cut
Four Fed speakers on the agenda for Wednesday 24 February 2021
Five (!) Bank of England speakers on the docket for Wednesday 24 February 2021
RBNZ Governor Orr's press conference - says wants to retain all options for stimulus
RBNZ Governor Orr's press conference - live link
RBNZ says the NZD would be considerably higher if not for RBNZ policy actions