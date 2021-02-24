Germany reports 8,007 new coronavirus cases, 422 deaths in latest update today

The daily case count keeps below 10,000 for a sixth straight day

Germany
That reaffirms the improved trend as total active cases across the country eases a little more to ~116,400. However, the death count is still not quite at desired levels with the 422 deaths today taking the total tally to 68,740 persons.

German authorities would also like to see some improvement in medical capacity, as there were 3,037 (-23) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being just 4,579 (17%) intensive care beds still available across the country.

Although the number of virus patients requiring more critical care in hospitals have dropped, medical capacity remains somewhat stretched overall still.
