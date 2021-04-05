Germany reports 8,497 new coronavirus cases, 50 deaths in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Dollar modesty higher after jobs report but what technical levels are key going forward
The NZD is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest ahead of the US jobs report
Dollar steady ahead of payrolls later today
The USDJPY consolidates above and below unchanged
Crude oil settle sharply higher at $61.45
Forex Orders
Central Banks
Reuters poll on expectations for the RBA cash rate at Tuesday's meeting
PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.5649 (vs. yesterday at 6.5584)
Fed's Daly: We aren't projecting hitting either Fed goal in 2021
ECB's Weidmann: Might miss Eurozone 2021 growth forecasts if virus restrictions are extended
BOJ's Noguchi says that current monetary policy stance is appropriate