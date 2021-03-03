Germany reports 9,019 new coronavirus cases, 418 deaths in latest update today

The recent improvement seems to have hit a ceiling ahead of planned modifications to the lockdown later today

Germany
The trend in virus cases have been roughly similar to the end of February, with total active cases seen easing slightly to ~114,800 at least - the lowest since end-October.

However, the death count is still considerably high even if it has come down in recent weeks. Total deaths now climb to 70,881 persons as of the latest update.

German authorities will be meeting later today and are likely to extend the lockdown to 28 March but should also announce some modifications to existing measures.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 2,854 (-15) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,634 (17%) intensive care beds still available.

