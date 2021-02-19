Germany reports 9,113 new coronavirus cases, 508 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The virus situation in Germany continues to improve

Germany
The daily case count is back under 10,000 again and reaffirms that the trend is getting better. Total active cases eases a little more to ~126,200 - the lowest since end-October.

However, the death count is still a concern even if it isn't as high as seen at the start of the year. Total deaths have now risen to 67,206 persons.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 3,177 (-74) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,578 (17%) intensive care beds still available.

