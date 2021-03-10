Germany reports 9,146 new coronavirus cases, 300 deaths in latest update today

The virus situation in Germany is holding thereabouts as of late

Germany
Total active cases ease slightly to ~117,400 and that keeps with the trend since the end of February for the most part. At least the number of daily deaths is seen on the lower side for a typical weekday count, with total deaths rising to 72,489 persons.

The 7-day incidence rate is seen at 65.4 and is a key number to watch. As of yesterday, museums in areas with an incidence rate below 50.0 are able to open without major restrictions - besides standard social distancing rules.

So, if the figure keeps on the lower side, that is likely to allude to highly infected areas getting better and bodes well for reopening prospects across the country.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 2,785 (-80) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,190 (17%) intensive care beds still available.

Here's a look at the trend in Germany over the past two weeks (excl. today):

Germany
