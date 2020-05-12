Germany reports 933 new coronavirus cases, 116 deaths in latest update

The low count in the previous two days seems to be related to the weekend effect once again

Germany
The 933 new cases brings the total confirmed cases to 170,508 cases but an estimated of ~147,200 persons are said to have recovered as of the latest update.

Meanwhile, another 116 deaths are reported to bring the total deaths to 7,533 persons.

The jump in the latest count once again seems to be tying back to a "seasonal" effect where we see low numbers over the weekend - likely due to lesser testing/reporting.

RKI still estimates the virus reproduction rate to be above 1.00, with the figure being at 1.07 as of yesterday. So, this will still be a key spot to be wary about in the coming days.

