Germany reports 9,549 new coronavirus cases, 180 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The 7-day incidence rate climbs further to 135.2

Germany
That is up from the 134.4 seen yesterday and still points to a likely worsening trend in the virus situation, even though the daily case count keeps on the "lower" side for a second day running - as compared to the numbers in the past week.

Total active cases ease slightly to ~207,800 but that is still roughly at early February levels, so that provides some context of how things have been shaping up lately.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 3,573 (+116) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 3,857 (16%) intensive care beds still available.

