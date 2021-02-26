Germany reports 9,997 new coronavirus cases, 394 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The latest situation shows that the recent improvement has hit a ceiling

Germany
Daily cases keep in and around 10,000 but active cases across the country is seen increasing a tad bit to ~119,400 - still keeping at levels seen in late October last year.

The 7-day incidence rate also rises a little more to 62.6 as compared to 61.7 yesterday.

One positive development perhaps is that the death count is keeping lower with the latest update today seeing daily deaths keep below 500 for seven days now.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 2,898 (-57) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,497 (17%) intensive care beds still available.

