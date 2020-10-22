Germany reports a record 11,287 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The daily case count exceeds 10,000 for the first time

Germany
The trend certainly isn't moving in the right direction here and this may very well call for tighter restrictions to be introduced in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Another 30 deaths were reported and that brings the total tally to 9,905 persons.

The number of active cases across the country has risen to nearly ~69,000 as of yesterday, with the number of 'high risk' districts increasing by another 4 to 133 districts.

The situation here underscores the worsening virus situation in Europe, with Spain also topping 1,000,000 confirmed cases yesterday - doubling to that figure in just six weeks.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose