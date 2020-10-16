Germany reports another record rise in daily coronavirus infections, 7,334 cases today

The number of active cases in the country is starting to approach 50,000









As of yesterday, active cases were around ~46,900 so the rise today should bring that figure close to 50,000 and double the tally at the start of the month i.e. ~24,300.





The trend here fits with what is transpiring across other parts of Europe but once again, it may lead to tighter restrictions and weigh on the economic recovery further in Q4. There is certainly a strong argument for a slump in Europe's economy by the year-end.





RKI's latest assessment of the outbreak situation from yesterday:





An increased incidence of >25 cases in 7 days/100,000 population was reported for 185 districts, including 2 city districts in Berlin (Neukoelln, Mitte), the district of Sankt Wendel (Saarland) and the district of Bitburg-Pruem (Rhineland-Westfalia) with an incidence of over 100 cases/100,000 population and 56 additional districts with a 7-day incidences of >50 cases/100,000 population. The dashboard (https://corona.rki.de ) shows all affected districts.



Currently, in most districts it is mostly a diffuse situation with increased frequency of COVID-10 cases in connection with private celebrations with family and friends. In several affected districts larger outbreaks are the cause of the sharp increase in case numbers. However, many smaller outbreaks in nursing homes, hospitals, facilities for asylum seekers and refugees, community facilities, schools and kindergarten, various occupational settings and in connection with religious events, continue to contribute to the increase in incidence.



The increased incidence in the districts of Berlin is due to more diffuse transmission. Stricter distancing rules and opening restrictions for restaurants, bars and shops are applied since 10/10/2020.



