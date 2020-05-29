Germany reports 741 new coronavirus cases, another 39 deaths in latest update

The daily case count is the highest in eight days

It's a modest increase but this shows that as the economy reopens, this is perhaps the new normal that the country and its citizens will have to adjust to. It also just reinforces Merkel's message yesterday that basic precautionary measures will still be needed.





This brings the total confirmed cases to 180,458 with the number of daily recoveries (~900) still outpacing the daily virus case count for the time being. RKI estimates that a total of ~164,100 persons have recovered from the disease.





The additional 39 deaths reported brings the total on that front to 8,450 persons.





RKI also estimates the reproduction rate average to be at 0.61 as of yesterday, with the 7-day average seen at 0.78; both still below the key threshold of 1.00.





