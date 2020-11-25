Germany reports deadliest day of the virus pandemic, another 18,633 new cases

There were 410 deaths reported in the latest update today





That marks the deadliest day since the virus pandemic began in the country, with total deaths rising to 14,771 persons as of the latest update.





Meanwhile, another 18,633 new cases were reported and that sees active cases across the country continue to linger close to around 300,000.





The daily figure reaffirms that the virus situation still isn't quite abating just yet but at least it has sort of plateaued in recent weeks. That said, this should still lead German authorities finalising a proposal to extend restrictions into December later today.





Looking at healthcare capacity, there were 3,770 (+28) coronavirus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with 5,957 (21%) intensive care beds still available.





Compared to two weeks ago on 10 November, that figure was 3,059 coronavirus patients requiring intensive care with 6,917 (24%) intensive care beds still available.