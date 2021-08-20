Germany reports highest daily new COVID-19 cases in three months

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Germany reports 9,280 new cases in the past day

That is the highest since 20 May, with total active cases seen rising further to ~67,700 - the highest since 7 June. Adding to that is the continued uptick in the 7-day incidence rate to 48.8, moving away from the supposed key threshold of 35.0.

The gradual rise in cases marks a worrying trend towards the tail-end of summer but as mentioned yesterday, the good news is that Germany has a high vaccination rate with roughly 58% of the population being fully vaccinated.

That seems to be helping with hospitalisations as reported COVID-19 patients that are requiring intensive care is still keeping low at around 600 persons as of yesterday.

Germany
That said, one can start to see a slight bend in the curve, so we'll see if it leads to anything more significant in the days/weeks ahead.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose