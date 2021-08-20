Germany reports highest daily new COVID-19 cases in three months

Germany reports 9,280 new cases in the past day

That is the highest since 20 May, with total active cases seen rising further to ~67,700 - the highest since 7 June. Adding to that is the continued uptick in the 7-day incidence rate to 48.8, moving away from the supposed key threshold of 35.0





The gradual rise in cases marks a worrying trend towards the tail-end of summer but as mentioned yesterday, the good news is that Germany has a high vaccination rate with roughly 58% of the population being fully vaccinated.





That seems to be helping with hospitalisations as reported COVID-19 patients that are requiring intensive care is still keeping low at around 600 persons as of yesterday.









That said, one can start to see a slight bend in the curve, so we'll see if it leads to anything more significant in the days/weeks ahead.