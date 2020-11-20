Germany reports record 23,648 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

The number of deaths in the past four days exceed 1,000

Despite a record day of new infections, the figure hasn't jumped far off from the levels in the past two weeks. That said, it reaffirms that the virus situation still isn't abating even as we start to move towards a fourth week of 'lockdown light' in Germany.

The additional 260 deaths now brings the total in the past four days to 1,083 persons.

Meanwhile, there are 3,588 (+27) coronavirus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there still being 6,273 (22%) units available across the country.

Healthcare capacity is still being pressured given the situation but the good news is that the pace in which it is pushed isn't as stark compared to the start of November.

That said, unless the daily cases level off further, there is little chance that tighter restrictions will be eased heading into the year-end.

