Germany reports record 23,679 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The number of deaths in the past four days total up to 1,600

The virus situation in Germany is not showing signs of abating just yet but the figure above is still within the realms of the plateau that we are seeing as of late. The record 23,679 new cases today is just a little over the previous 23,648 cases three weeks ago.
Once again, the consistent rise in the death count is particularly concerning with another 440 deaths reported after the deadliest day of the pandemic yesterday.

There's also less good news on healthcare capacity as the number of virus patients requiring intensive care continues to increase to 4,278 (+21) as of yesterday. There are now just 4,867 (18%) intensive care beds available across the country.

For some context, on 9 November, those figures were 3,005 virus patients requiring intensive care and 8,381 (+28%) intensive care beds still available.

