Germany reports record 33,777 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Another 813 deaths are reported as well

Germany
The record number of daily infections brings the total active cases across the country to ~345,600 persons now, according to the latest update by RKI. Adding to that is another 813 deaths, which sees the total deaths stand at 24,938 persons.

So far this week i.e. 14-18 December, the number of deaths total up to 3,151 persons. The total for the entirety of last week i.e. 7-13 December was 3,015 deaths.

That continues to add to concerns about the rising death count and the higher number of cases headed into the year-end is less than comforting as well despite lockdown measures being introduced since the start of November.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there are 4,856 (+20) coronavirus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with 4,650 (17%) intensive care units still available.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose