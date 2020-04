RKI reports 2,486 new coronavirus cases in Germany

That is higher than the 2,082 daily cases reported yesterday and takes the total tally to 127,584 confirmed cases in the country. Meanwhile, the number of deaths increased by 285 persons and that brings the total tally on that front to 3,254 persons.





As RKI mentioned yesterday, the Easter break has affected the case count numbers so it is a bit hard to draw conclusions from the drop over the past few days.





Let's see how things will develop in the coming days before drawing any real conclusions in the virus trajectory in Germany, and for most of Europe for that matter.