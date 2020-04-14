Germany RKI chief: Easter holidays affected counting of new virus cases
Comments by RKI chief, Lothar Wieler
- There's no clear sign of numbers going down further yet
- We must wait, need to remain disciplined
- Doesn't expect shortages of hospital beds
The headline remark should put into perspective the "better" virus trajectory we have seen in recent days. As such, the estimates over the coming days should offer more of a better reflection of the virus situation in the country and region in general.