Germany RKI chief warns that coronavirus deaths will rise across the country

Remarks by Germany RKI chief, Lothar Wieler

Expects uncontrolled spread of infections in some parts of Germany

Number of infections are rising practically in all parts of the country

Still possible to flatten the curve by following distancing rules

The daily reports have already reflected such a trend as his headline remark, with the 261 deaths reported yesterday being the highest since April.





Healthcare capacity is also facing some pressure with coronavirus patients requiring intensive care having exceeded 3,000 this week - pretty much doubling every two weeks at the current pace. And that isn't a good sign in trying to reduce the mortality rate.