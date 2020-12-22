Germany RKI says expects positive effect within 10-14 days after stricter lockdown

RKI says that they are not aware of the new variant of the coronavirus in Germany as of the present situation





Although, they do concede that the likelihood of the new variant being found is very high. And I would suspect that is the case for most countries across the globe, honestly.





As for the headline, we'll see how that plays out in the coming week(s) or so. Germany moved to a stricter lockdown last week where schools and non-essential shops are closed with some states also imposing nighttime curfews among other measures.