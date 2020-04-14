Germany RKI says that should maintain two-week quarantine period for travelers
Further comments by RKI on recent virus developmentsI would assume that they are referring to when lockdown measures are slowly being lifted over the coming months, as well as any potential reopening of international borders.
I reckon this could be a bit of a topic that slides under the radar for 2H 2020.
If international travelers will be required to endure a two-week self-quarantine when traveling abroad, is there even any reason for people to make holiday or leisure arrangements even if international borders start to reopen in the coming weeks/months?