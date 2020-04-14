Germany RKI says that should maintain two-week quarantine period for travelers

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Further comments by RKI on recent virus developments

I would assume that they are referring to when lockdown measures are slowly being lifted over the coming months, as well as any potential reopening of international borders.

I reckon this could be a bit of a topic that slides under the radar for 2H 2020.

If international travelers will be required to endure a two-week self-quarantine when traveling abroad, is there even any reason for people to make holiday or leisure arrangements even if international borders start to reopen in the coming weeks/months?
