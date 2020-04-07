Germany RKI says that too soon to say whether coronavirus cases are easing

RKI says that need to observe what will happen in the coming days to be sure

Again, the good news in Germany is that the curve is flattening on the number of new daily coronavirus cases. But again, it is disconcerting to still see the figure sit in the thousands despite the mass testing being conducted in the country.





The government has insisted that they are not considering easing lockdown restrictions just yet, but if this reported document is any guide, we may have to see the daily case count reach the low hundreds or double digits before any major reopening of the economy.



