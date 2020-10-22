Germany RKI warns that must anticipate uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus

RKI also classifies Austria, Ireland, Poland, and Switzerland as coronavirus risk areas within the region





RKI is warning that some health authorities across the country are already at capacity in trying to keep up with contact tracing.





As mentioned before, just keep in mind that if tighter restrictions are to be introduced then that will weigh more heavily on the economic recovery.





But at the same time, such a situation will also prompt more easing measures by the ECB in the coming months. Is there ever a thing as too much liquidity? :O