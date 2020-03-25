Germany RKI: We are standing at the beginning of an epidemic

Germany's disease and epidemic control center, RKI, comments





Need to wait and see if containment measures are working

Expects warm weather to help against the virus

Need antibody tests to see who is immune to the virus

It's hardly comforting to see a statement like this after having time to observe the situation elsewhere around the world. At least they are stepping up efforts now to try and contain the spread from getting worse, so let's see how that goes in the coming weeks.





As for the number of cases, RKI reported that the total number of confirmed cases now stand at 31,554 with 149 deaths being reported in Germany as of earlier today.



