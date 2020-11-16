Germany says have the 'wiggle room' to provide further coronavirus aid if needed

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by German deputy finance minister, Jörg Kukies

That is good to hear but the capacity to provide more fiscal aid and the willingness to do so are two separate questions though. But should the virus situation worsen, the government might very well have to loosen the purse strings further down the road.
