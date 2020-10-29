Germany says optimistic that 'lockdown light' can prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed
Comments by German chancellery chief, Helge Braun
At the end of September, there were 355 coronavirus patients in intensive care beds reported by RKI. That number has jumped to 1,569 as of yesterday with 26% beds i.e. 7,546 reported to still be available based on the DIVI registry.
The spare capacity in hospitals hasn't dramatically fallen in recent weeks, then again the number of deaths has also been picking up in Germany over the past ten days.