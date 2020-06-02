Germany says preparing decision to lift travel warning for EU and some other countries

Comments by German foreign minister, Heiko Maas

We are preparing a decision for Cabinet tomorrow

The aim is to lift travel warning for EU and some other countries

Will meet with neighbouring/transit countries before 15 June to discuss principles

Want to replace travel warnings with travel guidelines

It will be interesting to see how things develop in the coming weeks/months as regional borders start reopening across Europe and from the comment here, it seems that Germany may also be looking to welcome foreign tourists outside of the euro area.





After already suffering from a major hit amid lockdown measures from the virus outbreak, most countries are looking to salvage the tourism season at least to ease the burden.











