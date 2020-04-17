Germany says that no reason to relax warnings regarding foreign travel
Comments by German foreign minister, Heiko Maas
- Says will discuss travel recommendations in May
As optimistic as the recent developments are that certain countries in Europe are taking steps to reopen their respective economies, the reopening of international borders and travel is going to be arguably the most difficult task in the coming months.
European leaders had warned earlier in the week that travel to the region may be restricted up until October, with the possibility of extending into next year.