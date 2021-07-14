Germany says that supply bottlenecks don't affect positive dynamics of overall economy

The German economy ministry brushes aside concerns from the impact of supply chain disruptions globally

Outlook for the industrial sector as a whole remains positive

Supply bottlenecks for intermediate products have dampening effect

But it does not affect positive dynamics of overall economy

German economic recovery seen to be at full swing at the end of Q2 This fits with the argument that most policymakers and lawmakers are stating for now, in that all of this is going to be 'transitory' and will work itself out once demand conditions pick up globally as the virus situation recedes.





That said, the environment remains challenging for emerging markets and that in itself cannot be underestimated as there is a ripple effect to the rest of the globe.



