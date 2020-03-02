Germany says that there are 150 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country

That is up from the 129 cases reported yesterday


On Saturday, the overall tally was just 66 cases. It has more than doubled now as we see more tests being run.

Again, the number here may not seem like a big deal and the number of deaths aren't skyrocketing per se but that is besides the point.

Major events are being cancelled, schools are closed, factories have been shut down, and travel fears to and from the country are being realised. This isn't just something that affects the 150 cases as what is confirmed above. It is a major inconvenience for many more people.
