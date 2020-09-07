Germany says UK must make concessions in Brexit talks

Comments by the German government spokesperson





There is only little time left to reach a Brexit deal

But Germany is convinced it is still possible

But UK must make concessions for a deal to happen

Different day, same story. Both sides are still pushing for each other to move their red lines but until we move closer to deadline day, the pressure is yet to be truly felt.





In any case, the specter of a no-deal Brexit is continuing to weigh on the pound on the session with cable falling by over 130 pips in a 1% fall to 1.3145.



