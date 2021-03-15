Germany says will continue to use AstraZeneca vaccine

Comments by the German health ministry spokesman

Taking reports on AstraZeneca seriously, examining data constantly

To discuss AstraZeneca vaccine with EMA this week Several European countries temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week, with the Netherlands and Ireland joining that camp over the weekend.





The latter did say though that the move "was recommended as a precaution as there was no conclusive link between the vaccine and the possible side effects".





In terms of risk sentiment, I'd be more concerned if there was a growing number of other countries outside of Europe that start taking similar actions.





Otherwise, the politics involved in the whole European vaccine rollout ordeal may make this look more (or perhaps less) of a mess than it might be.