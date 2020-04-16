Germany sees daily coronavirus case count rise to highest in five days, deaths also rise

RKI with the latest figures on their dashboard

The number of daily cases rise by 2,866 - the most in five days - bringing the total to 130,450 cases. Meanwhile, another 315 deaths were reported and that brings the total on that front to 3,569 persons in Germany.





The daily rise is still considerably better than one to two weeks back but if anything, the drop during the Easter break is almost surely to do with lesser testing during the period. In short, the trend is getting better but not as rapid as the reporting had suggested.



