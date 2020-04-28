Germany sees daily increase of 1,144 coronavirus cases, total confirmed cases at 156,337

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
Gold extends fall below $1,700 ahead of European trading
-
NASDAQ index closes above its 100 day moving average for the 1st time since March 4
-
EURUSD going out between hourly moving averages
-
Crude oil futures trade below 100 and 200 hour moving averages
-
Gold not having a good day, but holds above MA support
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
MAS: Singapore economy could contract by more than official forecast
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0710 (vs. yesterday at 7.0703)
-
BOJ increases the size of its JGB purchases across all maturities in its buying operation today
-
The forecast for negative rates from the RBNZ weighing on the NZD - RBNZ to push back?
-
More debt monetisation news - direct central bank buying of government bonds in Asia today