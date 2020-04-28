Germany sees daily increase of 1,144 coronavirus cases, total confirmed cases at 156,337

RKI with their latest update on the coronavirus situation in Germany

The good news is that the daily count is moderating further at lower levels, with the jump relative to the total being less than 1% for a second straight day. Of the 156,337 total confirmed cases, an estimated 117,400 persons have recovered.





Meanwhile, another 163 deaths were reported in the past day and that takes the total tally on that front to 5,913 persons as of the latest update above.





You can check out Germany and other countries' coronavirus data here



