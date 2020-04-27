Germany sees increase of 1,018 daily coronavirus cases, total confirmed cases at 155,193

The good news for Germany is that the virus trajectory is slowing down further

It could be related to lesser testing during the weekend so let's see how the trend develops over the next few days. But the latest count here is starting to see the numbers move closer towards the hundreds and that is good news.





The total confirmed cases in the country is at 155,193 with an estimated of 114,500 recoveries as of the latest update. Meanwhile, another 110 deaths were reported and that brings the total on that front to 5,750 persons.





You can check out Germany and other countries' coronavirus data here



