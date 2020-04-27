Germany sees increase of 1,018 daily coronavirus cases, total confirmed cases at 155,193

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
AUD/USD climbs to more than six-week high on softer dollar to start the week
-
Goldman Sachs technical analysis looking for USD top
-
Another warning of EUR/USD moving to parity - technical analysis
-
CFTC commitments of traders: Positions remain steady in the current week
-
The AUD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest for the week
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
USD/JPY is a few points lower following the BOJ statement
-
BOJ policy statement - eases monetary policy further
-
PBOC Governor Yi Gang says again to ensure liquidity support economy
-
Heads up for the BOJ monetary policy announcement due within the hour - preview
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0703 (vs. yesterday at 7.0803)