Germany sees increase of 1,478 coronavirus cases, another 173 deaths reported

RKI with their latest update on the coronavirus situation in Germany





The numbers are still moderating somewhat just over 1,000 cases per day but unless they start falling into the hundreds, it is a testing time for Germany as they continue to look at steps to reopen the economy and the country.





The good news is that there is at least an estimated of 123,500 recoveries from the infection as of the latest update above. Meanwhile, the infection rate is reported to be at 0.75 as of yesterday - though it is a lagging number but still under the 1.00 threshold.





The additional 1,478 cases reported sees the total confirmed cases rise to 159,119, with the 173 deaths reported in the latest update bringing the total deaths to 6,288 persons.