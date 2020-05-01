Germany sees increase of 1,639 coronavirus cases, another 193 deaths reported

The daily case count is at a five-day high

The latest update by RKI sees the total confirmed cases in the country rise to 160,758 with the total number of deaths rising to 6,481 persons.





The good news is that recoveries are still outpacing the number of reported cases per day, with 126,900 persons estimated to have recovered from the virus as of the latest update.





Despite the daily case count being at a five-day high, the virus reproduction rate is seen at 0.76 from yesterday's report - so that is still under the key 1.00 threshold. That said, the calculation for that is a lagging estimate so keep that in consideration for now.





In any case, German authorities have not voiced out too many concerns about the situation since taking initial steps to reopen the economy and that's all that matters.





You can check out Germany and other countries' coronavirus data here



