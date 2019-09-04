Germany sees increased risk of no-deal Brexit due to lack of proposals for alternative backstop arrangement
Reuters reports, citing a government document dated 30 August
I don't think that is all too surprising given the way negotiations have been panning out. As mentioned before, there isn't going to be any new or viable solutions that hasn't been thought of over the past three years on the matter.
As such, it is either one party decides to move their red lines or the spectre of a no-deal Brexit will remain ever present ahead of 31 October.