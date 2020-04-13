Germany sees lowest daily coronavirus case rise in nearly three weeks

RKI reports 2,537 new coronavirus cases in Germany

The latest daily update from RKI is the lowest case count since 22 March and the good news is that the curve is continuing to show further signs of flattening, with the daily change falling to a little over 2% now.





The raw figure is also settling just under 3,000 cases for the past two days so that is an encouraging sign if the virus trajectory continues to keep with the current trend.





Meanwhile, another 116 deaths are reported and that takes the total tally to 2,789 persons.





Of the total confirmed cases reported, about 64,300 are estimated to have recovered from the disease i.e. more than half of what is confirmed by RKI currently.



