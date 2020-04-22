Germany sees slight increase in daily coronavirus cases, 2,237 new cases reported

RKI reports another 2,237 new cases in the update today

That brings the total number of cases to 145,694, with another 281 deaths reported bringing the total number of deaths to 4,879 persons. The daily case count still appears to be moderating but it is still better than the situation two to three weeks back.





It'll be interesting to see how these numbers will keep pace as Germany slowly begins to ease lockdown restrictions and reopen its economy in the coming weeks.





