Germany sees third straight daily rise in coronavirus cases

RKI reports 3,380 new cases in the past day in Germany





The total confirmed cases reported now stands at 133,830 while another 299 deaths were reported, bringing that tally to 3,868 persons.





The raw figure is still better than the 4,000 to 5,000 cases reported about a week ago but it may cast doubts over the government's plans to reopen the economy if the trend isn't going according to plan.







The good news is that there is an estimated 81,800 persons who have recovered from the disease in Germany. But chancellor Merkel in her press conference yesterday warned about how this is all a slippery slope as they seek to relax measures.





She didn't dive into how they are counting this, but she says that the infection rate i.e. one infected person spreading the virus to another person is roughly about 1.0 right now.





And that's the reason they are choosing to relax the measures. However, she reaffirms that if the infection rate rises back to 1.1 or even 1.2, they will have to take precautionary steps again sooner rather than later again as it will overburden hospitals.





She's basically applying a simple exponential count on that end but it was a very good explainer rather than your typical politician answer I would say.





She pointed towards an example that an infection rate of 1.2 means that for every five people infected, it will spread to one additional person and it increases the likelihood of another five people being infected, and the flow trickles on down the chain.





