Germany sees total active COVID-19 cases hit highest in nearly two months

Delta variant concerns begin to grow in Germany

The country recorded 5,578 new cases in the past day, bringing total active cases to ~42,900 - the highest since 14 June. This comes as the 7-day incidence rate is also ticking higher relative to the past few weeks, now seen at 30.1.









There has already been some concerns to the outlook as evident by recent economic data (↓) and the uptick in cases here will only add to those worries.





The good news though is that roughly 56% of the German population have already been fully vaccinated, but the trajectory on that front is beginning to flatline.







