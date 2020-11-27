Germany sees total confirmed coronavirus cases surpass the 1 million mark

RKI reports another 22,806 new cases today, bringing the total confirmed number of coronavirus cases across the country to 1,006,394





For some context, Germany only saw total confirmed cases touch 500,000 at the end of October so the next 500,000 to reach the 1,000,000 mark came in the last 27 days. There are currently nearly 300,000 reported active cases across the country.





Adding to that, there were 426 deaths reported in the last 24 hours and that makes this the deadliest day of the pandemic. Total deaths now stand at 15,586 persons.





In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 3,826 (+45) coronavirus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with 5,575 (20%) intensive care beds still available.





Compared to two weeks ago, that figure was 3,186 coronavirus patients requiring intensive care with 6,587 (23%) intensive care beds still available across the country.





In case you missed it, German chancellor Merkel and state premiers did agree on extending 'lockdown light' to 20 December but also agreed on a few new restrictions as well:







