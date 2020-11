Latest data released by Destatis - 5 November 2020





Prior +4.5%; revised to +4.9%

Factory orders -1.9% vs -1.2% y/y expected

Prior -2.2%; revised to -1.7%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Despite the miss, the good news is that industrial orders have rebounded strongly in Q3 but amid the resurgence in the virus and tighter restrictions introduced this month, the recovery may pause towards the year-end.