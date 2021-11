Germany September factory orders +1.3% vs +2.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 4 November 2021





Prior -7.7%

Factory orders WDA +9.7% y/y

Prior +11.7%





Meanwhile, a 9.6% increase in new orders was recorded in the manufacturing of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, after a 12.6% decline had been seen in August. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.





As compared with February 2020 i.e. pre-pandemic, new orders in September were 8.6% higher in seasonally and calendar adjusted terms.





New orders increased most considerably in manufacturing of machinery and equipment (+12.2%), where comprehensive major orders were reported.