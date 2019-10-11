Germany September final CPI 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m prelim
Latest data released by Destatis - 11 October 2019
- Final CPI +1.2% vs +1.2% y/y prelim
- Final HICP -0.1% vs -0.1% m/m prelim
- Final HICP +0.9% vs +0.9% y/y prelim
Slight delay in the release by the source. The preliminary report can be found here. All the figures are in-line with initial estimates so there isn't anything new here.
EUR/USD holds steady above the 1.1000 handle at 1.1015 currently, sandwiched between large expiries rolling off later today at 1.1000 and 1.1030-35.